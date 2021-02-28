$103.85 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post sales of $103.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.90 million to $104.80 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $100.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $461.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.79 million to $477.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $495.77 million, with estimates ranging from $474.46 million to $533.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

In related news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,002,299 shares of company stock worth $7,520,009. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 86,233 shares during the period. Rip Road Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,703,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 303,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 374,650 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 127,850 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $418.87 million, a PE ratio of -20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

