0x Trading 27.9% Lower This Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. One 0x token can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002630 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. 0x has a market cap of $856.05 million and $165.26 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00053528 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.31 or 0.00696799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00026609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006563 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00029275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00056998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00037711 BTC.

0x Profile

0x (ZRX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,306,451 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

