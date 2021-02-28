$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.91. Crocs reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 290.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $357,612.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,591,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 88,600 shares of company stock worth $6,604,246 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth about $66,841,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,955 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $44,824,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crocs by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after acquiring an additional 582,682 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $34,119,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.85. Crocs has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $84.09.

Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

