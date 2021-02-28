$0.85 EPS Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.88. II-VI posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IIVI shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on II-VI from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,828 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $122,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $612,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,767,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,559 shares of company stock valued at $7,086,479 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in II-VI by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 79,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. II-VI has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -766.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.