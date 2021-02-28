-$0.39 EPS Expected for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) will report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

HEPA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Peter Wijngaard bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert T. Foster bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,620 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPA traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.88. 7,697,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,964,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

