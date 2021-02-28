$0.37 EPS Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $47.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 70,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

