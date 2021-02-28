$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. Element Solutions reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Element Solutions stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,599. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. Element Solutions has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

