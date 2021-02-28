-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boqii’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boqii will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boqii.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Boqii in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of BQ stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $7.07. 826,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,719. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85. Boqii has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $12.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boqii in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii in the fourth quarter valued at about $648,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boqii during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boqii by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 455,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 276,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

