-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) to post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allied Esports Entertainment.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,500 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,592,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,880,286.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AESE. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AESE opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

