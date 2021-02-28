-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 48.18% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 68,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 106,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

SEAC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,668. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

