-$0.03 EPS Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. Cloudflare posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $530,204.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,710.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total value of $4,270,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 766,398 shares of company stock valued at $61,989,287. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NET traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.97. 7,640,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.99. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.66 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

