$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. SunPower reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%.

SPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist assumed coverage on SunPower in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SunPower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in SunPower by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 309,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 63,865 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SunPower by 75.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in SunPower during the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in SunPower during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SPWR stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,423,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,331,694. SunPower has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.97 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

