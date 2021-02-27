Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $14.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.
In related news, Director Jason Pressman sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 19,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $241,697.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,272.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,911 shares of company stock worth $1,969,343 in the last three months. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.93. 2,320,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,194. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. Zuora has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 2.20.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Zuora
Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.
