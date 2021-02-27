Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $14.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, Director Jason Pressman sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 19,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $241,697.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,272.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,911 shares of company stock worth $1,969,343 in the last three months. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.93. 2,320,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,194. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. Zuora has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

