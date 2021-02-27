Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $162-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.03 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.39-0.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $9.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.03. 3,709,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,904. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.09. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.26.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $854,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,877,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $3,730,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,971.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.