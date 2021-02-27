Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Announces Earnings Results

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $205.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.09. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $230.88.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.26.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $3,730,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,971.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $854,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,877,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901 over the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

