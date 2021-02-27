ZPER Hits Market Cap of $843,548.08 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One ZPER coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $843,548.08 and $53.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZPER has traded down 52.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00072812 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2,975.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.42 or 0.00297828 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.