ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Raised to $57.00 at Barclays

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.67.

ZI stock opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $64.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $53,106,954.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 83,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $3,653,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,448.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,007,693 shares of company stock valued at $303,092,797 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

