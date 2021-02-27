ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.58-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $244-248.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.11 million.ZIX also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.58-0.60 EPS.

Shares of ZIX stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.38. 2,708,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. ZIX has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZIXI shares. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of ZIX in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

