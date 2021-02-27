ZeroSwap (ZEE) Market Cap Hits $15.70 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $15.70 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. One ZeroSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $229.36 or 0.00483624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00073457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00081222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00079960 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00056901 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.23 or 0.00489687 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.