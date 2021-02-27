Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Hits $1,156.29 on Exchanges

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $41,067.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Zero Utility Token token can now be bought for about $1,156.29 or 0.02455100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.85 or 0.00485904 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00074002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00081240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00079545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00056991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.14 or 0.00488636 BTC.

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

