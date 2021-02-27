Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Trading 24.2% Higher

Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ZFR)’s share price rose 24.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 461,745 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 598% from the average daily volume of 66,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market cap of C$13.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.23.

Zephyr Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ZFR)

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Dawson-Green Mountain project comprising 140 unpatented mining claims, 11 patented lode mining claims, 1 state lease, and 1 patented placer mining claim covering an area of 1,388 hectares located in Colorado, the United States; a key mineral claim, the Judith Placer Mining Claim at its Dawson gold project in Colorado.

