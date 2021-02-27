Zcoin (XZC) Market Capitalization Tops $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,091.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,504.60 or 0.03195085 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.06 or 0.00371749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.45 or 0.01047869 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.31 or 0.00461461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.76 or 0.00398715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.00261097 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00023932 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

