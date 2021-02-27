Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Buy

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.86. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $892,901.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,178 shares of company stock worth $4,104,667. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

