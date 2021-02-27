Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $197.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SI. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.83.

Shares of SI stock opened at $127.56 on Tuesday. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $187.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.95.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $23,383.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,484 shares of company stock worth $25,297,372 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,071,000 after purchasing an additional 166,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 39,770 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,010,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 226,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 123,944 shares during the period. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

