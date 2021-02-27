Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

PQG has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PQ Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.08.

NYSE:PQG opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. PQ Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in PQ Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,518,000 after buying an additional 632,261 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PQ Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 59,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

