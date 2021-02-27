Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) to “Hold”

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $989.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $39.29.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PetIQ by 109.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 159,002 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PetIQ by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 16,558 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

