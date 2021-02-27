Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Shares of ZYNE opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $132.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

