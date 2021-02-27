Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Hold

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

VCEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $48.28 on Friday. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,828,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vericel in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vericel by 70.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vericel by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vericel by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vericel by 2.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 598,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

