Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) to Hold

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KRP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

NYSE KRP opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $618.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $128,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 26.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 37,134 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

