Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) to Hold

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CLFD. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities lowered Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of CLFD opened at $32.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $444.92 million, a PE ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 24,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $869,052.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,331,913.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,248,865 shares in the company, valued at $41,836,977.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,250 shares of company stock worth $1,908,105. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth about $4,478,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,249,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $716,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 22,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

