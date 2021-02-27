Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered Aspen Aerogels from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 249.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 40,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 48,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

