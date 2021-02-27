Zacks: Brokerages Expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.80 Million

Analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will announce $17.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.58 million and the lowest is $4.10 million. Translate Bio posted sales of $3.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 357.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $105.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $115.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $86.83 million, with estimates ranging from $43.40 million to $138.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Translate Bio.

TBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

NASDAQ:TBIO traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,456. Translate Bio has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,968,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after buying an additional 139,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

