Zacks: Brokerages Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will announce earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.86) and the highest is ($1.64). JetBlue Airways posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 314.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

JBLU stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.43. 7,983,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,060,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.9% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

