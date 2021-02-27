Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $505.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to report sales of $505.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $505.05 million and the lowest is $505.00 million. Dropbox posted sales of $455.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.55. 9,318,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,806,193. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 118.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $233,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $40,023.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,970 shares of company stock worth $716,224. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,380,000 after buying an additional 127,458 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 210,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 92,030 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $1,967,000. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

