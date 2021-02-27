Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to announce $166.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.62 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $172.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $663.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $651.16 million to $675.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $665.71 million, with estimates ranging from $664.52 million to $666.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,770,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $1,025,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.50. The company had a trading volume of 224,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,001. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

