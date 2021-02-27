Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.23. Acadia Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%.

AKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,452 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,161,000 after buying an additional 709,035 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $4,120,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 220,946 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 67.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 522,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 211,076 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

