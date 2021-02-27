Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Sonic Automotive posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 122.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAH shares. Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

SAH stock opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.84. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

