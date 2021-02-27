Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NIO’s earnings. NIO reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NIO will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NIO.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NIO shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in NIO by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,210,000 after buying an additional 1,445,126 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of NIO by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NIO by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,047,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,892,000 after purchasing an additional 299,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIO has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

