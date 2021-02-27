Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Microbot Medical.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBOT opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. Microbot Medical has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

