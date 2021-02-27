Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.87. ManTech International posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%.

MANT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

ManTech International stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,815. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day moving average is $79.25. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,091.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

