Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.24). Cree reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cree.

Get Cree alerts:

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Cree’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CREE shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.42.

CREE stock traded up $8.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,734,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,170. Cree has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.64 and a 200 day moving average of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,793,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after buying an additional 482,845 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 631,936 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $66,922,000 after buying an additional 389,532 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,106,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $90,726,000 after buying an additional 157,989 shares during the last quarter.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cree (CREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.