Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Ciena reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $137,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $89,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,513 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,184,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,392,000 after purchasing an additional 479,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,745. Ciena has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ciena (CIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.