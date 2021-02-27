Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.39). Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11).

A number of analysts have commented on ADMS shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

ADMS remained flat at $$4.75 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,718. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.96.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $28,844.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,965 shares of company stock valued at $64,744. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 72,336 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

