Zacks: Analysts Expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Post -$0.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to report ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($1.16). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.73) to ($3.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.63 on Monday, hitting $42.04. The stock had a trading volume of 249,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,153. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.00.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $1,377,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,116,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,781,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $160,038.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,788.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 743,919 shares of company stock valued at $37,941,763 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,382,000 after purchasing an additional 47,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

