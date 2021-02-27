Zacks: Analysts Expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to announce $4.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.07 billion and the highest is $4.41 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $17.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $18.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.80 billion to $19.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $3.20 on Wednesday, hitting $116.60. 1,125,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.10.

In other news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $3,628,619.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,363,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,162 shares of company stock valued at $10,805,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 1.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in XPO Logistics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

