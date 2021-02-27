Zacks: Analysts Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.25. Southwestern Energy reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%.

SWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

