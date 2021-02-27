Zacks: Analysts Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.12. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,854,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,063,000 after buying an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 42,008 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 26,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $23.17. 4,528,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,193. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

