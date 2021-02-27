Zacks: Analysts Expect Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Applied Industrial Technologies reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Applied Industrial Technologies.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NYSE AIT opened at $85.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.23 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.51. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $89.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,461,000 after buying an additional 579,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,878,000 after buying an additional 259,262 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 174.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 127,934 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,004,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.