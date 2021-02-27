Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.75 Million

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will report sales of $345.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $337.50 million to $354.00 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $289.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SPX FLOW from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.43.

NYSE FLOW traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $61.56. The company had a trading volume of 285,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,925. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.