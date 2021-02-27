Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.75 Million

Analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will report sales of $345.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $337.50 million to $354.00 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $289.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SPX FLOW from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.43.

NYSE FLOW traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $61.56. The company had a trading volume of 285,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,925. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

