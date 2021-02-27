Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report sales of $75.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.70 million to $86.90 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $135.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $276.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.10 million to $287.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $346.38 million, with estimates ranging from $327.70 million to $369.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 55,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,904,000 after acquiring an additional 180,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 787.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 268,410 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth $439,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $795.89 million, a P/E ratio of -61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

